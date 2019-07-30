Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat man held for ‘killing’ teen daughter

IN THE second case of alleged “honour killing” in Baghpat in 10 days, Binauli police on Sunday arrested the father of a 17-year-old girl whose half-burnt body was recovered from forests near Maheshpur Chopra village on July 18.

The girl’s 28-year-old brother, who is also an accused, is absconding. The two allegedly strangulated her to death in a forest area and set the body on fire on the night of July 17, police said. Superintendnt of Police (Bahghpat) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that the girl was in a relationship with a youth from her village, and her father and brother were opposed to this. The father even sent the girl to her brother’s place in Ghaziabad’s Loni on July 13 so that the two could not meet.

“On the evening of July 17, the father and brother told the girl that her maternal grandfather had died and they will have to attend his last rites at their native place. On their way to the village, the father and son took the victim to a forest area in Chopra village where they strangulated her to death with her duppata and then set the body on fire,” said Pandey.

The SP also pointed out that it took nearly five days for them to ascertain the identity of the girl and residents told them about her relationship and her family’s opposition to it. “The father of the girl has confessed to killing the daughter. A search is on for her brother ,” said the SP.

On July 24, a 47-year-old woman and her alleged lover were shot dead by her cousin in Nai Basti area of Baghpat. The accused, Abid (40), was arrested by the police the next day.