UP Cabinet Meeting: Transfer of 65 acres cleared for regional NSG centre in Ayodhya

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the transfer of free land to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the establishment of a Regional Centre of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Ayodhya. The market value of the said land has been stated to be around Rs 16.9 crore.

The NSG centre is being set up to strengthen the security arrangements of Ayodhya Dham–Ram Temple, a government official informed. In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the approval has been given to the proposal to transfer 26 hectares (or 65 acres) of barren land in Milkipur tehsil of Ayodhya to the MHA.