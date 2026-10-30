Small UP village, Rs 200-crore drug haul: Mephedrone unit busted

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- Tags:
- Mephedrone
- Uttar Pradesh
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation with the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), busted an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Thursday and seized 1,102.88 kg of drugs and precursor chemicals valued at over Rs 200 crore, officials said. Two men have been arrested.
The operation followed a tip-off about a large drug manufacturing unit operating in a village in the Orai area. After verifying the information, the DRI sought assistance from the UP ATS to raid the premises, located in a remote, densely populated area, an official said.
The team, accompanied by ATS commandos, launched the operation in the early hours of Thursday and searched the premises, where it found a functional laboratory for manufacturing synthetic drugs.
Officials seized around 184 kg of semi-finished drugs, along with 582.2 kg (gross weight) of precursor chemicals and equipment from the unit.
The team then searched the residential premises of one of the accused, recovering 15.44 kg of finished mephedrone, 152.94 kg (gross weight) of chemicals and a machine used in the manufacturing process.
A further search at the premises of another accused led to the seizure of 168.3 kg (gross weight) of precursor chemicals.
The DRI said the total seizure of drugs and precursor chemicals amounted to 1,102.88 kg, with an estimated international market value exceeding Rs 200 crore.
The two arrested men have been identified as Hemendra Kushwah, 27, and Santosh, 37. Officials said they would be questioned to establish the wider network involved in manufacturing and trafficking the drug.