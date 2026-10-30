Small UP village, Rs 200-crore drug haul: Mephedrone unit busted

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation with the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), busted an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Thursday and seized 1,102.88 kg of drugs and precursor chemicals valued at over Rs 200 crore, officials said. Two men have been arrested.

The operation followed a tip-off about a large drug manufacturing unit operating in a village in the Orai area. After verifying the information, the DRI sought assistance from the UP ATS to raid the premises, located in a remote, densely populated area, an official said.

The team, accompanied by ATS commandos, launched the operation in the early hours of Thursday and searched the premises, where it found a functional laboratory for manufacturing synthetic drugs.