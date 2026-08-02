Taking legislation to Gen Z: UP Assembly gets its own podcast studio

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during All-parties meeting on the eve of State Assembly's Monsoon Session, in Lucknow on Sunday. State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, and State Assembly speaker Satish Mahana also present. (ANI Photo)

From debates on the floor of the House to conversations behind a microphone, Uttar Pradesh MLAs will soon have a new platform to talk about the laws they shape, the issues they raise and their work as elected representatives.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Sunday got its own podcast studio, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an initiative that Speaker Satish Mahana said aims to take discussions on legislators beyond the House and connect the legislature with a wider, younger audience.

“Unfortunately, legislation has never really become part of public discourse,” Mahana told The Indian Express. “Through this platform, MLAs can talk about the laws they make, the issues they raise and the responsibilities they shoulder as legislators.”