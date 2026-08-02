Taking legislation to Gen Z: UP Assembly gets its own podcast studio

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during All-parties meeting on the eve of State Assembly's Monsoon Session, in Lucknow on Sunday. State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, and State Assembly speaker Satish Mahana also present. (ANI Photo)
From debates on the floor of the House to conversations behind a microphone, Uttar Pradesh MLAs will soon have a new platform to talk about the laws they shape, the issues they raise and their work as elected representatives.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Sunday got its own podcast studio, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an initiative that Speaker Satish Mahana said aims to take discussions on legislators beyond the House and connect the legislature with a wider, younger audience.
“Unfortunately, legislation has never really become part of public discourse,” Mahana told The Indian Express. “Through this platform, MLAs can talk about the laws they make, the issues they raise and the responsibilities they shoulder as legislators.”
According to Assembly sources, the idea is to make legislative functioning more accessible to young people who increasingly consume information through digital platforms.
Mahana said the first podcast, featuring CM Yogi Adityanath, is expected to be recorded within the next two to three days.
The platform will also allow legislatures to speak about their lives beyond their political identities. MLAs from diverse professional backgrounds — including engineers, doctors and entrepreneurs — will be able to share their journey into public life alongside discussions on legislation and governance.
The podcast studio was among several new facilities inaugurated at the Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday, a day before the Monsoon Session begins.
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Adityanath also inaugurated the Legislative Council’s digital library, beautification work at the Council chamber and a renovated ground-floor corridor of the Vidhan Bhavan. During his visit, he inspected the podcast studio, viewed arrangements for the Monsoon Session and visited a helicopter-shaped installation showcasing the state’s history, religious heritage and tourist attractions. Mahana also spoke of an initiative to mark 150 years of the national song, Vande Mataram and said all six stanzas would be included as part of the programme.
Officials said the podcast initiative, along with the digital library, is part of a broader effort to make the legislature more accessible and improve public engagement with its functioning.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More