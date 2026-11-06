During his two-day tour to Gorakhpur, BJP national president Nitin Nabin reached out to allies and dined with various Dalit and Backward Class leaders, urging the party workers to join organisational activities ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Nabin’s visit to Gorakhpur — the home turf as well as the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — concluded Thursday. Gorakhpur is also considered as a power centre from where the BJP after 2017 has elevated several leaders from the region to the Union Cabinet and the Parliament to balance the power in eastern UP.

On the first day of his visit to Adityanath’s bastion Wednesday, Nabin led the BJP’s ‘Loktantra bachao, arajakta hatao padyatra’ (Save democracy, remove anarchy rally) — part of the party’s larger campaign against the Opposition INDIA bloc’s protests against the CEC over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision. Nabin’s Gorakhpur rally was attended by party allies — including Rashtriya Lok Dal president and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, and leaders of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Apna Dal (S) — all of whom held the padyatra banner alongside senior BJP leaders in the front row.