Uttar Pradesh: 8 arrested after viral video shows Dalit boy being assaulted, made to lick accused’s feet

Eight youths were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Tuesday after a viral video showed a Dalit teenager being assaulted, humiliated and made to lick the feet of one of the accused.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on April 10 but the video went viral on social media on Sunday. The FIR was lodged on the same day based on a complaint by the teenager, a student of Class X.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, the victim said, “One of the boys came to my house on April 10 and took me to a secluded place where there were seven others. I didn’t recognise any of the seven. They assaulted and humiliated me. I don’t know them and I don’t know why they assaulted me. After beating me up, they left me there and later, I was rescued by some people.”

Harikeh Singh, SHO of the local police station, said, “We have arrested all the eight accused. Some of the accused are minors. We are arranging the paperwork and will take further action accordingly. It was a case of enmity between the boys which led to the incident. The FIR has been lodged under the IPC section for assault while the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been invoked.”

In the viral video, the assaulters can be heard threatening and using casteist slurs while assaulting the Dalit boy. “The victim was also assaulted with belts and had sustained minor injuries in the incident. A medical examination was conducted and currently, he is back home,” said another police officer.