Uttar Pradesh: One arrested for beating Dalit tractor driver to death

The police on Saturday arrested one Jai Shankar Pandey in connection with the death of a Dalit tractor driver in Koirauna under the Bhadohi district. The victim allegedly died of injuries after he was beaten by a mob on Thursday.

The deceased’s father Charanjeet had filed an FIR with the Koirauna police station against Pandey (50) and five unidentified persons on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police have also invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in the case.

The deceased, Munshi Gautam (35), was attacked after the tractor he was driving hit a bicycle rider. The cyclist, however, did not sustain any injury.

Notably, Munshi’s family members along with others had staged a demonstration outside the Koirauna police station demanding action against the assaulters. The agitation ended after the police assured the protesters that they would take strict action against the culprits.

Gyanpur Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said they were trying to ascertain the sequence of events.

According to police, Munshi along with his neighbour Shiv Chandra Yadav was returning home on a tractor from the market on Thursday evening. The tractor is owned by another neighbour of Munshi, Suresh Singh. When Munshi reached Beruva Pahar village, which is around six kilometres from his house in Purva village, he lost control of the tractor while negotiating a speed bump and hit a bicycle.

Angered over the incident, a group of locals led by Jai Shankar gheraoed the tractor and thrashed Munshi. When Shiv Chandra tried to save Munshi, he was also hit by the mob. Munshi was later taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

The station house officer of Koirauna police station, Chitrakut Puri, said that eyewitnesses have told the police that Munshi was heavily drunk when the incident happened.

Munshi is survived by his wife and six children.