Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uttar Pradesh: Armyman arrested for ‘killing wife over dowry’

Police said the accused, Avinash Singh, 26, posted in Army Signal Corps here, killed his wife on Thursday morning at their house in Yogendra Enclave.

By: Express News Service | Meerut | Published: June 30, 2018 4:40:06 am
An Armyman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating his wife to death for dowry in Sadar Bazar police station area. (Representational Image)
An Armyman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating his wife to death for dowry in Sadar Bazar police station area. Police said the accused, Avinash Singh, 26, posted in Army Signal Corps here, killed his wife on Thursday morning at their house in Yogendra Enclave.

Singh was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his father-in-law, Ran Bahadur Singh, police said. The victim’s father alleged that his daughter Seema (24) had married Singh in 2016. “Soon after the wedding, Avinash started physically and mentally torturing my daughter for a car and Rs 2 lakh cash as dowry. Yesterday (Thursday), they had a heated argument during which Avinash killed my daughter by strangulating her,” the father alleged in the FIR.

“We have arrested Avinash Singh. He will be sent to jail tomorrow (Saturday) after all the formalities with the Army are completed,” said Prashant Kapil, in-charge of Sadar Bazar police station.

