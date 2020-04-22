Uttar Pradesh also looks to plasma therapy

Adityanath’s decision came after a 49-year-old coronavirus patient from Delhi who was given plasma therapy showed improvement and was taken off ventilator support. (Express photo/File) Adityanath’s decision came after a 49-year-old coronavirus patient from Delhi who was given plasma therapy showed improvement and was taken off ventilator support. (Express photo/File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday approved the use of plasma therapy on novel coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh — the third state to do so after Delhi and Kerala.

While Delhi has started transfusing blood plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19 into patients, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently allowed Kerala to use the therapy.

The therapy involves attempts to jump-start the immunity of a serious patient by infusing some of the blood plasma of a person who has already recovered from the disease. It uses antibodies found in the blood of people who have recovered from the infection to treat infected patients.

Adityanath’s decision came after a 49-year-old coronavirus patient from Delhi who was given plasma therapy showed improvement and was taken off ventilator support. UP also looks to plasma therapy for coronavirus cure going on at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. The Chief Minister said the therapy would begin “soon”.

During a press meeting on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi appealed to people to visit only those hospitals that had been given permission to run emergency services.

In the review meeting, the CM instructed officials to start special testing facilities in districts with a heavy virus load like Kanpur, Saharanpur and Meerut.

Amid reports that some people stealthily entered Jhansi and Lalitpur in tankers, officials were directed to strictly monitor inter-district and -state movement.

Kumar further said district magistrates and police teams in Noida and Ghaziabad were allowing movement of only doctors and trucks carrying essentials.

The chief minister took cognizance of a newspaper report about a destitute person, who died in Delhi, whose family lives in Gorakhpur. Arrangements were being made to bring his body to his native place in Gorakhpur, Kumar said.

