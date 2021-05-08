Uttar Pradesh: After BJP MP, party MLA writes to CM over oxygen shortage

In a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP MLA from Mohamadi, Lokendra Pratap Singh, has said that a severe oxygen shortage has claimed many lives in his region. He joins several BJP legislators who have spoken out on lack of critical medical supplies, especially oxygen, in their constituencies.

In the letter, Singh stated how badly the district of Lakhimpur Khiri has been in affected the second wave. He said while Covid cases are rising, he has helplessly watched people die for want of critical supplies. Earlier, BJP’s Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri wrote to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is in-charge of his district, and pointed at lives lost for want of timely treatment and requested that the government prepare for the ‘third wave’ in advance.

Kanpur is among the districts which have been reporting a large number of cases and deaths in the second wave. Asked about his letter, He said, “Yes, I have written to the deputy CM, who is also the minister in charge of Kanpur. While the things have been brought under control in the present wave, I have requested the government to prepare in advance for the third wave that is being talked about.” The government claimed said adequate oxygen supply was being arranged.