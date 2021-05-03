Uttar Pradesh: 89 arrested in 2 weeks for ‘black marketing’ of drugs, equipment

Police said the accused were trying to sell drugs and medical equipment at exorbitant rates in the black market.

With the arrest of two persons in Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 89 persons over the past two weeks for alleged black-marketing of drugs and equipment following rise in demand for these due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

The UP police are conducting raids across the state to check black-marketing and also illegall hoarding of drugs and equipment used in the treatment of Covid patients. Police said the accused were trying to sell drugs and medical equipment at exorbitant rates in the black market.

The police claimed to have recovered large numbers of remdesivir injection, oxygen cylinders, PIPT 4.5 GM injections and oximeters, apart from Rs 49 lakh, from their possession. On Sunday, the Kanpur police arrested twopersons for allegedly trying to sell medical equipment.