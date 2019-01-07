Uttar Pradesh: 8 held, 96 bulls seized during raids in two Gonda villages

GONDA POLICE on Saturday arrested eight persons and seized 96 bulls during raids conducted in two villages of the district. One of the bulls was dead. The accused, one of whom is a village head, were booked for attempt to murder and sections of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Acts.

Advertising

“The first raid was conducted at Lolpur village where police seized 79 bulls from three vehicles. On seeing police, the drivers and cleaners escaped from the spot, leaving the vehicles behind,” said Rakesh Singh, station officer of Nawabganj police station. Police are now trying to trace the escapees.

“An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Acts,” added Rakesh Singh.

A few hours later, another raid took place in Kishundaspur village.

Advertising

EXPLAINED Identifying culprits an uphill task While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to take strict action against those abandoning cattle, police and administrative have found identifying culprits to be an uphill task. They have to rely on village heads and their informers for the same, but verify these inputs is difficult because there is no way to identify these cattle. Another problem they are facing is lack of space to keep the seized animals as most gaushalas are full. Villagers, who mostly see them as a menace, show little interest in keeping them, forcing police to often resort to send cattle to gaushalas in neighbouring districts.

Tarabganj Circle Officer Krishna Chandra Singh that acting on a tip-off, a police team rushed to a field in the village and spotted people loading bulls onto three vehicles. The accused tried to escape and also opened fire, but the team overpowered them and arrested eight persons, including village head Devendra Baksh. The field where animals were being loaded into the vehicles is located close to Baksh’s residence, police said.

“During questioning, the accused told police that they had collected the animals from a neighbouring village and were sending them to West Bengal via Faizabad and Bihar. A case has been lodged on charges rioting, attempt to murder and the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Arms Acts. Police recovered a countrymade pistol from the accused,” said Rakesh Singh.

All eight persons were produced in a local court Saturday, which sent them to judicial custody, said Gonda Superintendent of Police Rakesh Prakash Singh. He added, police are collecting background of all eight accused.

Two of the accused are from Shamli and Faizabad districts. “We gave 27 of the animals to local residents and the remaining 68 were sent to a gaushala in Sant Kabir Nagar,” said Rakesh Singh.