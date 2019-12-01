Uttar Pradesh: 7-year-old raped, killed in Hardoi — one held

According to a statement issued by Hardoi police, the accused was arrested from a liquor shop on Saturday. According to a statement issued by Hardoi police, the accused was arrested from a liquor shop on Saturday.

A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted before she was strangled to death by a man in Hardoi district. Police said the incident took place late Thursday night when the girl had gone to a wedding in her neighbourhood with some of her friends. Police said they have arrested a man who has confessed to the crime.

“After the girl did not return home for two hours, her family started looking for her. The next day, her body was found from behind a temple close to the spot where the wedding took place. Police were informed and her body was sent for postmortem. The report has confirmed sexual assault and death due to strangulation,” said police.

“Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the IPC along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Teams were then formed to identify the accused. With the help of people present at the wedding and police informants, within 24 hours of the FIR, we arrested the accused who also confessed to the crime,” the police said.

According to a statement issued by Hardoi police, the accused was arrested from a liquor shop on Saturday.

“The accused said that he was attending his distant cousin’s marriage and in an inebriated state took the girl behind the temple on the pretext of giving her noodles. He sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death. He left the body there and fled from the spot. The accused is being sent to jail and the legal procedure will follow,” the police statement added.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App