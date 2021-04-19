Uttar Pradesh: 64 lakh collected as fine for not wearing mask in public during curfew

During the 35-hour curfew that began Saturday evening across Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the rising Covid cases, police fined 31,325 people and collected fine of Rs 64.16 lakh for not wearing a mask in public places.

The state government has increased the fine for not wearing a mask in public to Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second offence after Covid cases in the state rose exponentially.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the maximum fine was collected from the Bareilly zone in the first 24 hours with the recovery of Rs 10,55,950, followed by the Agra zone with Rs 9,90,014. From the Meerut zone, fine of Rs 9,36,400 was recovered, while in the Lucknow zone, the epicentre of the second wave of the pandemic in the state, Rs 8,66,850 was collected as fine. In the Prayagraj zone, Rs 250700 was recovered, while in the Gorakhpur zone, Rs 8,62,150. From Varanasi and Kanpur zones, Rs 6,24,100 and Rs 3,99,400 were recovered as fine.

In Lucknow district, 633 people were fined and 1,02,830 was recovered in 48 hours. Officials said that those littering masks and gloves in public were also fined. In Lucknow, some hospitals were fined Rs 20,000 for not properly disposing of PPE kits and gloves, etc.

Officials said that cleanliness and sanitisation drives were carried out across the state during the 35 hours when curfew was in place.

The government undertook cleanliness and awareness programmes and distributed masks across the state.