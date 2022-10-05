scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: 50-yr-old Dalit dies after being ‘thrashed by 3 at Puja pandal’

Police on Tuesday said the incident took place in Jalalpur village under the Patti police station limits on September 30 and the victim, Jagroop Harijan, a mason, succumbed on Sunday.

Police said all accused — Sandeep Mishra, Kuldeep Mishra and Munna Lal — were absconding. (Express Photo)

A 50-year-old Dalit man died days after three men allegedly assaulted him with sticks over an argument in Pratapgarh district near a Durga Puja pandal, said police.

Police on Tuesday said the incident took place in Jalalpur village under the Patti police station limits on September 30 and the victim, Jagroop Harijan, a mason, succumbed on Sunday.

More from Lucknow

Police said all accused — Sandeep Mishra, Kuldeep Mishra and Munna Lal — were absconding. Pratapgarh ASP Vidya Sagar Mishra said, “Jagroop had gone to see a pandal… At the venue, Kuldeep and Sandeep asked him to drop them somewhere and when he refused, he was beaten up by them. During the treatment, he died. ” Police have the three accused under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and SC/ST Act.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 02:07:26 am
Live Blog

