Uttar Pradesh: 4,164 new cases, govt issues containment rules

With 4,164 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the active cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 19,738 on Sunday – the highest since December 13 last year. The last time the state reported over 4,000 cases in one day was on October 1. With 31 people dying in the last 24 hours, the Covid death count in the state has reached 8,881.

Lucknow remains the worst affected with 1,129 new cases and 6,283 active cases. Other than Lucknow, Varanasi recorded 453 new cases, Prayagraj 397, Kanpur Nagar 235 and Gorakhpur 121.

With the surge in new cases, the government on Sunday issued new rules for containment zones. In case of a single case, a containment zone of a 25-metre radius will be formed. If there is a cluster of cases, the containment zone will have a 50-metre radius. Surveillance teams will visit these zones and take samples for testing if required. In case of multi-storey buildings, if there is one case, then the affected floor will be treated as containment zone. In case of multiple cases, then the entire building will be the containment zone.

To encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible, the government will soon be going to start a lottery scheme under which they will reward such people through a lottery system. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on World Health Day (April 7) they will start the lottery.

“Those who took both the doses between January 16 and April 3, we have their vaccination cards and using that we will take out a lottery. In districts with up to 25,000 such people, we will give four prizes. Similarly, in districts with 25,000 to 50,000, prizes will be given to six people, and in districts, with more people, we will give eight prizes. This will encourage people to get both doses,” said Prasad. Earlier, he had confirmed that close to 40 per cent of over 16.49 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, who got the first dose of their vaccine, skipped their second dose.