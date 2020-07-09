Uttar Pradesh: 30,000 Covid milestone breached

Till date, 20,331 people have been discharged following their recovery. (Express Photo/Shashi Gosh) Till date, 20,331 people have been discharged following their recovery. (Express Photo/Shashi Gosh)

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday breached the 30,000-mark of novel coronavirus cases by adding 1,196 to its caseload in the last 24 hours. The state now has 31,156 cases, of which 9,980 are active cases.

The latest 10,000 cases were added in just 13 days as the state is witnessing a rapid surge in infection.

The highest number of fresh cases came from Ghaziabad which reported 65 new infected people in the past 24 hours, followed by Lucknow with 97 cases and Gautam Buddh Nagar with 81 cases. Meerut reported another high with 76 new cases, while Barabanki recorded 66 new cases, taking the active case count in the district to 184.

Eighteen more patients died, taking the total fatality count on wednesday to 845.

The highest number of deaths in 24 hours were recorded from Kanpur (six), where 68 people have died till now from Covid-19. Two patients succumbed in Jhansi in last 24 hours. Jhansi, which has a high mortality rate, reported 50 new cases and has reported a total of 29 deaths.

Till date, 20,331 people have been discharged following their recovery.

The highest number of patients were discharged in Gautam Buddh Nagar— 226 in the last 24 hours. Ghaziabad has the highest number of active cases at 1,477, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar with 969 active and Capital Lucknow at 791.

10 lakh Covid tests? Numbers don’t add up

The government Wednesday said that one million (10 lakh) tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state, with the highest number in terms of daily testing done on Wednesday — 34,085 tests in the last 24 hours.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told mediapersons that 10,03,280 samples were tested in the state till date. “This has led to UP being among the leading states in the country right now,” said Prasad.

However, on Tuesday the government had said that they have conducted 9,22,049 tests. Adding 34,085 to it would mean 9,56,134 tests — still 43,866 tests short of 10 lakh.

