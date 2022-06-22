Uttar Pradesh: 3 held for ‘illegal conversion’ in Fatehpur

Three people were arrested and six booked for allegedly running a fake company and luring people into alleged illegal conversion after promising them a job in Fatehpur district, police said.

Fatehpur Circle Officer (City) Dinesh Chandra Mishra said a company named Falak Associates was being run in the Kotwali area of Fatehpur. “We came to know of the company and the illegal conversion racket after we received a complaint from a youth from Varanasi and got duped,” said Mishra.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 342 (wrongful confinement), 420 (cheating) and under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The accused have been identified as Arman Ali, Mohsin, Yasin, Aalim, Ekhlaq, and other unidentified persons. “Out of them, Mohsin, Yasin and Aalim were arrested. We are looking for the others too,” said Mishra.

The complaint, lodged by Sudhanshu Chauhan, reads, “I spoke to Arman Ali over the phone and was told that I have been given a job in a transport company and will be given Rs 15,000 in the first month and more later. Because I am unemployed, I fell for it and came to the address in Fatehpur. On June 16, Ali took me to an unidentified place and gave me food. The next morning, Ali took me to an office on Lucknow bypass and asked me for Rs 10,000 for food and other amenities. I gave the money after asking for it from my home.”

It further said, “On June 17, I was taken to a madarsa, and there were around 10 Hindus and 30-40 Muslim people. Over there, Mohsin and Yasin also joined us and I heard that if we do what we are told, we will be paid Rs 1-2 lakh a month. The whole thing was being run like a seminar and I heard that those who are a part of the outfit are making a lot of money. On June 19, I was taken to a mosque along with 50 Hindu boys and 100 Muslims and told to accept Islam, and if we preach the religion, we will make a lot of money.”

Chauhan alleged that he was confined at the house of one Aalim. “It then became clear that this was a part of a campaign of illegal conversion. I somehow ran from there,” he alleged.