Uttar Pradesh: 26 including principal held for ‘helping candidates cheat’

A total of 26 people including an inter-college principal and a teacher were arrested for allegedly helping candidates cheat in the assistant teachers’ appointment examination conducted across the state Sunday.

A statement released by the Special Task Force (STF) Sunday said that during a joint operation by the STF and local police, 9 were arrested in Lucknow and 4 in Prayagraj during surprise checks in various schools.

“On the basis of an intelligence input received Sunday, an STF team along with local police went to Lucknow’s National Inter-College and arrested one Arun Kumar Singh, who is reportedly the leader of his gang. After his arrest, he said that college principal Uma Shankar Singh, teacher Ram Iqbal Shukla and invigilator Shahnoor are involved in helping candidates cheat in the examination. Invigilators Ashok Mishra, Vijay Mishra and Dayanand Joshi and solvers Khursheed Alam and Birkesh Yadav were also arrested,” said the statement.

“We also arrested solver gang leader Nagendra Singh. We conducted raids at Sahara Public Girls Inter College and Saroj Vidyashankar Inter College. From there we arrested solvers Suresh Kumar Yadav and Manohar Kumar Yadav along with one applicant, Rajesh Kumar Yadav,” the statement said.

A PTI report said district police arrested four people in Moradabad, three in Kanpur, two each in Allahabad and Azamgarh and one each in Agra and Gonda.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)