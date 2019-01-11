Uttar Pradesh: 2,050 posts created for anti-power theft police stations across state

Months after the state government decided to open anti-power theft police stations in each district, 2,050 posts for policemen to man them were announced Wednesday. A government order released by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup Srivastava confirmed the move, adding that these posts will be operational till February and extended accordingly. There will be 26 posts in each of the 75 police stations and 100 posts at the central level. While manpower will be provided by state police, the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will bear all expenses including their salary, infrastructure and other requirements.

The order states that 1,950 (75 inspectors, 375 sub-inspectors, 825 head constables, of which 150 will work as console operators, and 675 constables) of these posts will be for police stations. The remaining 100 will be staff for the central control room. The control room will have an inspector, 2 sub-inspectors, 56 head constables (of which 29 will work as console operators) and 41 constables.

Each police station will have an inspector, 5 sub-inspectors, 11 head constables (two console operators) and 9 constables.

“Those posted here will have the powers a police officer has but will specifically deal with crimes under the Electricity Act. The UPPCL has also marked sites in various districts to establish the police stations. A Cabinet decision in this regard came in July last year,” said Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.

He added, “We have created 2,050 posts from the home department for this. They will assist the electricity department in stopping power theft. All FIRs for power theft would be registered here and only these police stations will pursue the cases in court. They will have closer coordination with power corporation officials. This is because the power of taking action against them and transferring them will be exercised by ADG Power Corporation…”

Asked whether this will have an impact on the current strength of the police force, Kumar said 30,000 new constables will join the force this month. “…Hence we should be in a position to spare 2,000 personnel from our current strength.” While he did not give an exact date for when these police stations will be operational, he said it would happen soon.