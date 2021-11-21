Uttar Pradesh: In run-up to 2022 elections, BJP focus on 78 seats it lost in 2017

With a focus on regaining 78 seats where BJP and its allies lost in the 2017 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been touring these constituencies, inaugurating and laying a foundation of new projects and describing the “advantages” that the constituency would have gained if BJP had won there in 2017.

According to sources in the BJP, Adityanath has launched new infrastructure projects, inaugurated projects and addressed public meetings in 19 such constituencies so far and he will visit the remaining seats in the coming days. “The target is to win at least 55 of those seats in 2022. Along with the CM, both the deputy CMs will also hold similar programmes soon in such constituencies,” said a BJP leader. The leader added that wins in such constituencies can compensate if the BJP losses in other constituencies due to anti-incumbency “against local MLAs”.

In the Sahaswan Assembly constituency of Badaun district where the Samajwadi Party (SP) had won and BJP finished fourth in 2017, the CM laid the foundation stone of various projects on November 9.

Addressing a public meeting there, the CM said, “If Sahaswan vidhan sabha constituency had a BJP MLA, Sahaswan would have moved forward on the path of development faster. But whatever has been done (development), efforts were made by the organisation (BJP) and saansad ji (Badaun BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya)”. The CM also appealed to the gathering to support the party and conquer the fort of Sahaswan “this time” (2022). In 2017, BJP won five of six constituencies.

On the same day at a similar event in Jalalabad assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur, where the BJP had lost election to SP, the CM launched projects worth Rs 269 crore. Adityanath said MLAs of SP, BSP and Congress had “no interest in development.”

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Adityanath, laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh on November 13. A local BJP leader said that the area where foundation stone laying ceremony was held, that falls in Yadav-dominated Azamgarh Sadar constituency where SP’s Durga Prasad Yadav is MLA for the eighth term. The BJP has never won that seat. Azamgarh district has been SP’s bastion as the party had won nine of 10 Assembly seats in 2012 and five in the 2017 Assembly elections.

On November 8, the CM visited Shamli and launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 425 crore and laid foundation of PAC battalion in Kairana, the constituency SP held in 2017. The same day, the CM inaugurated projects and addressed public meeting in Rampur district, with an event held in Rampur city where SP senior leader Azam Khan is MLA. The BJP has never won this Assembly seat.

Earlier in Etawah, CM visited two places – one was in Etawah city where BJP had won in 2017, and another was in Jaswantnagar where Shivpal Yadav was elected MLA on SP ticket defeating BJP.

A few weeks earlier, the CM laid foundation of projects in Thakurdwara seat of Moradabad district. SP had defeated BJP in Thakurdawara in 2017. A few days later, the CM visited Moradabad Nagar as well where BJP had won but by a narrow margin.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP had won 312 seats, its allies Apna Dal had held nine and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had won four seats where SP had won 47, BSP -19, Congress-7, RLD-1 and, Nishad-1 and three seats were won by Independents.

Cabinet minister and UP government spokesperson Mahendra Singh said, “There is focus on the constituencies where we had not won (in 2017). A lot of development works have been done there and the Chief Minister is unveiling those projects. Development has been done equally in all the constituencies in keeping with ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka viswas…’.”