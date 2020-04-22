Uttar Pradesh: 2 to 35 positive cases in 24 hrs, Rae Bareli flips from orange to red

Employees of UP Police helpline 112 for coronavirus at work in Lucknow on Tuesday. According to ADG Asim Arun, who is in charge of the helpline, the daily average calls have doubled to 32,000 since the outbreak of the pandemic. A total of 1,100 people work at the helpline centre in three shifts. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav) Employees of UP Police helpline 112 for coronavirus at work in Lucknow on Tuesday. According to ADG Asim Arun, who is in charge of the helpline, the daily average calls have doubled to 32,000 since the outbreak of the pandemic. A total of 1,100 people work at the helpline centre in three shifts. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Rae Bareli district took officials by surprise on Tuesday by emerging as a major hotspot in the state with 33 new cases added in the last 24 hours.

While the district’s count jumped from two to 35, the total coronavirus cases in the state jumped to 1,370 with 153 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Four more persons infected with coronavirus also died, taking the number of deaths to 22 in UP. The fresh deaths included two from Moradabad and one each from Kanpur and Aligarh. Notably, Aligarh became the latest district to have coronavirus cases with one death and one more positive case.

According to Rae Bareli police, almost all of the positive cases in the district are connected to Tablighi Jamaat, or their primary and secondary contacts.

“We were caught by surprise as at a time when we were heading towards being corona-free district, 33 fresh positive cases were reported in one day. We had just two positive cases so far. Now, we have 35 positive cases. All of these fresh cases were tested for coronavirus earlier — around April 3 and 4 — and their reports had come negative then. They were kept under institutional quarantine for more than 17 days and the period of their mandatory 14 days was already over,” said Superintendent of Police (Rae Bareli) Swapnil Mamgain, adding a majority of the fresh cases are originally from Saharanpur but were kept in quarantine in Rae Bareli.

“Out of the 33 new cases, at least 22 are directly connected to Tablighi Jamaat and rest 11 are their primary and secondary contacts. The other two who had tested positive earlier were also connected to the Jamaat,” he added.

The highest number of fresh cases reported on Tuesday was from Agra. With 65 new cases, the district now has 306 positive cases.

The district has also reported highest deaths — six — and at least 18 of patients have been discharged after recovery. Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said close to 100 cases are connected to the Jamaat, more than 63 are direct or indirect contacts of Paras Hospital, 24 are from overseas and their contacts and 24 contacts from an infected person in Fatehpur Sikri.

The fresh cases also include 15 each from Kanpur and Moradabad, six from Meerut, three from Bulandshahr, two each from Lucknow, Noida, Auraiya, Bijnor and Aligarh, and one each from Amroha, Rampur, Banda, Firozabad, Basti and Varanasi.

Among the three new cases in Bulandshahr, one is a pharmacist working with a government-run women’s hospital. The homes of the two patients other than the pharmacist were located near that of a doctor, who died due to coronavirus on April 11 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, Chief Medical Officer KN Tiwari said.

Two cases in Noida are from Sector 8 and Sector 19 of the city.

According to a bulletin of state Directorate of Health Services, at least 56 fresh cases are directly or indirectly connected to Tablighi Jamaat. At least 870 of the total 1,370 infected people are connected to the Jamaat, it said.

Two more districts become ‘corona-free’

Meanwhile, at least 162 patients have been discharged following their recovery.

While two more districts — Kaushambi and Hardoi — became “corona-free” with zero active case after the recovery of all the patients there, Aligarh was added to the list of districts affected by the virus. Till Tuesday, 53 of the total 75 districts are affected by coronavirus, out of which 10 have zero active case.

“With this, active infection is in 43 districts and exercise to contain it is going on through lockdown, surveillance, quarantine, testing and treatment,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

“Pool-testing is also going on. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as areas outside the containment zones,” he said.

