Uttar Pradesh: 2 cops booked for ‘harassing’ Kyrgystan woman

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman from Kyrgystan, who has been residing in Uttar Pradesh for the past two decades after marrying a man from the state, has alleged that two police constables had sexually harassed her for the past five months.

Police said the woman alleged that she came in contact with police constable Dharmendra Giri, when she was on her way to Lucknow to complete her visa formalities around five months ago. Dharmendra later introduced her to another police constable, Ashish Pawar, added police.

An FIR was registered against Dharmendra and Ashish on rape and criminal intimidation charges, said a senior police officer. No arrests have been made yet.

Dharmendra Giri is attached to the Government Railway Police, Agra while Ashish is posted at UP Police’s intelligence bureau office in Agra. The case details were sent to the senior officers concerned, said police.

A police officer said that the woman claimed that she married to a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who she had met in Kyrgystan around two decades ago.

“She has been staying in India since marriage but is yet to get Indian nationality. She claims that around five months ago, constable Dharmendra told her he would help in completing her visa formalities,” said the officer.

“She claims after her work was completed, Dharmendra told her to wait at a hotel. In the FIR, the woman said Dharmendra raped her in a room at the hotel and also made a video clip of the crime on his cellphone,” said Singh.

“She claims that since then, Dharmendra sexually assaulted her several times, threatening her that he would upload the video clip online. Dharmendra later introduced her to his friend, constable Ashish Pawar. She told us that Ashish also sexually assaulted her after making similar threats.”

A senior police officer said the medical examination of the victim could not be done because she refused to undergo one.

“Her statement will be recorded before a magistrate,” said the officer. A search was on for the two constables, he added.