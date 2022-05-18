Uttar Pradesh: 2 cops booked after man dies in custody

A murder FIR has been registered against two policemen and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the alleged custodial death of a 52-year-old businessman in Hathras. While two more policemen have been suspended, no one has been arrested so far.

According to police, Raj Kumar alias Raju, a local businessman at Bisana village, was detained following a clash between two groups on Monday and brought to Chandpa police station along with another accused Akash. While Akash had suffered injuries on his head during the clash, Raj Kumar had injured his leg.

“Around 4.00 pm, Kumar complained of uneasiness and was shifted to a hospital. After medical treatment, the police team brought him back to the police station. Around 6.30 am, he again complained of uneasiness and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment,” said a police officer.

Police said that during the preliminary inquiry, they found that the doctors had advised the police team to admit Kumar to the hospital. However, the police team took him back to the police station, the officer said.

In a video, Kumar’s son Manendra Thakur said: “Police took my father on the pretext of medical examination. They thrashed him at the police station after which he died.”

SP (Hathras) Bikash Kumar Baidya said that four policemen, including the SHO, have been suspended for negligence of duty. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them.

DIG (Aligarh Range) Deepak Kumar said an Additional District Magistrate rank officer will conduct an inquiry into the matter, adding that the post-mortem report stated that the death occurred due to a cardiac attack.