Uttar Pradesh: 2 booked for ‘wasting’ vaccine

The vaccination details were also uploaded on the portal without administering the doses. (Express File/Representative Image)

AN AUXILIARY Nurse Midwife (ANM) at a Community Health Centre in Aligarh and the official in charge of the vaccination were booked for allegedly wasting Covid vaccine.

It has been alleged that the ANM, identified as Niha Khan, disposed of at least 29 syringes filled with Covid vaccine without administrating them to the beneficiaries.

An FIR was registered after district health officials came to know about the alleged incident and a two-member inquiry committee was set up to look into the matter.

The committee found that Niha Khan was guilty of vaccine wastage and “malpractice and indiscipline”. Vaccination in-charge Aarfeen Zehra, meanwhile, was also booked as she allegedly failed to inform the authorities despite allegedly coming to know of the alleged incident.

According to sources, the alleged incident took place between May 22 and May 24, after Niha Khan was served a showcause notice. The vaccination details were also uploaded on the portal without administering the doses.

Chief Medical Officer BPS Kalyani said: “There is a possibility that some persons might not have actually received the vaccine. I have set up an inquiry committee by two ACMO-level officers and have asked them to submit a report as soon as possible.”

While mentioning that Khan was found guilty of vaccine wastage, the inquiry report added that she did not work properly during the pandemic and that is why the district health committee has decided to terminate her services and get an FIR registered against her.

It added that in her clarification, Zehra said that at 4.30 pm on the day of incident she was informed by a pharmacist that Khan is wasting the vaccine and throwing them in dustbin, but she failed to inform the officials concerned and she expressed regret in this regard.

“We have received 29 full doses of vaccine in the dustbin. Investigation is going on and things will soon be clear,” said Circle Officer Vishal Chaudhary.

The FIR was registered against the under IPC sections 203 (giving false information), 176 (intentionally omitting information), 465 (forgery), 427 (mischief) among others.