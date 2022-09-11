Uttar Pradesh: 19-yr-old held for rape; girl pregnant, say kin

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her in Sonbhadra district, police said on Saturday.

“The girl’s uncle alleged that she is eight months’ pregnant. She is a student of class X and her medical examination has been done. Its report is awaited. Things would be clear once we get the medical report,” police said adding that the girl and the youth belong to different communities.

According to police, the girl’s maternal uncle filed a complaint against the youth on Friday evening. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR against the youth under section 376 of the IPC and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been lodged.

“The survivor had been staying at her maternal uncle’s home after her mother passed away around seven years back. The accused used to visit the girl’s house to meet her uncle. Around three days back, the survivor complained of stomach ache and she was taken to hospital, where the doctors told her that she is pregnant,” said a police officer.

“On being asked, the girl told her uncle that the accused had sexually assaulted her multiple times on the pretext of marrying her,” he added.

“The girl’s statement would be recorded before a magistrate,” said Superintendent Police, Sonbhadra, Yesh Veer Singh.