scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: 19-yr-old held for rape; girl pregnant, say kin

“The girl’s uncle alleged that she is eight months’ pregnant. She is a student of class X and her medical examination has been done. Its report is awaited. Things would be clear once we get the medical report,” police said adding that the girl and the youth belong to different communities.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR against the youth under section 376 of the IPC and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been lodged.

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her in Sonbhadra district, police said on Saturday.

“The girl’s uncle alleged that she is eight months’ pregnant. She is a student of class X and her medical examination has been done. Its report is awaited. Things would be clear once we get the medical report,” police said adding that the girl and the youth belong to different communities.

According to police, the girl’s maternal uncle filed a complaint against the youth on Friday evening. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR against the youth under section 376 of the IPC and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been lodged.

“The survivor had been staying at her maternal uncle’s home after her mother passed away around seven years back. The accused used to visit the girl’s house to meet her uncle. Around three days back, the survivor complained of stomach ache and she was taken to hospital, where the doctors told her that she is pregnant,” said a police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

“On being asked, the girl told her uncle that the accused had sexually assaulted her multiple times on the pretext of marrying her,” he added.

More from Lucknow

“The girl’s statement would be recorded before a magistrate,” said Superintendent Police, Sonbhadra, Yesh Veer Singh.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 01:32:12 am
Next Story

2020 Agra rape case: Allahabad HC quashes rape case over procedural lapse

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement