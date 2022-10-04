Uttar Pradesh: 18-yr-old girl found dead, rape FIR filed

An 18-year-old girl who had gone to fields to answer nature’s call was found dead in Auraiya district on Monday morning.

The family said the victim went to fields near her residence around 7am and they started searching for her when she did not return home.

Her body was found an hour later in a field located around 100 metres from the roadside, they said.

Police reached the spot and took the body in their possession before registering a case of rape and murder against unidentified persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family, officials said.

Police officials, however, claimed that prima facie it did not appear to be an incident of rape. No injury marks were found on the victim’s body and her clothes were intact, they said.

No arrest was made in the case till Monday evening.

The family said they did not suspect any particular person of having committed the crime. They also denied that the girl, who left her studies three years back, used to talk with anyone over phone.

Police said they have started investigation in the case and are recording statements of local residents to reach any conclusion.

Auraiya Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam said an FIR of rape and murder was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s family.

“The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors and the entire process was videographed. The autopsy report is awaited,” the SP said.

The victim was a class IX dropout and her father is a farmer, it is learnt.