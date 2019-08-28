Uttar Pradesh: 17 killed as truck rams into tempo and van in Shahjahanpur

At least 17 people, including a woman and three children, were killed and around half a dozen others were injured when a speeding truck rammed into a tempo before overturning on a van in Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said that after the truck rammed into the tempo from behind, it fell on a van, which was ahead of the tempo and was filled with passengers.

Prima facie, police said, the truck driver fell asleep and lost control, thereby causing the accident. The truck driver, however, managed to escape and is absconding, they added.

“People helped the police to rescue the victims. The injured have been sent to a local hospital. All the arrangements have been made there. I, along with the District Magistrate, visited the them,” said Shahjahanpur SP Shivasimpi Channappa.

According to a senior police officer, the truck, carrying a consignment of clothes, was coming from Sitapur, while the tempo with 4-5 passengers in it was on its way to Shahjahanpur from Bartara. The van was on its way to Bahadurganj.

Bareilly Division Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said a magisterial inquiry would be conducted to ascertain if the accident was a result of the truck driver’s laxity.