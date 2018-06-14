Uttar Pradesh: 17 killed, 24 injured as speeding bus overturns

According to the police, the bus was carrying around 60-70 passengers. While four of the injured are undergoing treatment at Saifai PGI hospital in Etawah, six were admitted to the Mainpuri district hospital. (Source: ANI) According to the police, the bus was carrying around 60-70 passengers. While four of the injured are undergoing treatment at Saifai PGI hospital in Etawah, six were admitted to the Mainpuri district hospital. (Source: ANI)

At least 17 people were killed and 24 injured when a private bus they were travelling in hit a road divider at high speed and overturned on the Etawah-Mainpuri Road Wednesday morning.

The mishap took place near Tirathpur village of Mainpuri district. Most of the passengers were labourers returning from Jaipur to their homes in Farrukhabad.

According to the police, the bus was carrying around 60-70 passengers. While four of the injured are undergoing treatment at Saifai PGI hospital in Etawah, six were admitted to the Mainpuri district hospital. Others were discharged from the district hospital after primary treatment. Among the injured is the bus driver, who lost his left leg and is in critical condition.

“The incident took place at around 5 am. The bus was coming from Jaipur and going towards Farukhabad. It first hit a divider and then overturned. Some of survivors said the driver was speeding. A total of 16 people, including a woman, died on the spot, while another person died during treatment at Saifai,” said Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Ajay Shankar Rai.

“Around 60-70 passengers were on board and nearly all of them were labourers returning from Jaipur for Ramzan. It was a private bus and had a permit for plying between Rajasthan and Farrukhabad. Only around 10 of the injured are still admitted in Saifai or Mainpuri, remaining have been discharged,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 aid for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths. “My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. I hope those who are injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

