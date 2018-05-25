Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old who set herself on fire after ‘gangrape’ dies

“The girl had gone to her neighbour, 22-year-old Tahir’s, house on Tuesday to fetch something, when the accused overpowered her and raped her along with his friends,” police said. “The girl had gone to her neighbour, 22-year-old Tahir’s, house on Tuesday to fetch something, when the accused overpowered her and raped her along with his friends,” police said.

A 14-year-old girl died on Wednesday after setting herself on fire the previous evening in Bijnor. Her family said she took the extreme step after she was gangraped earlier in the day. One person has been arrested.

After her death, the brother of the victim said police refused to lodge a rape case and instead said it was a suicide case. The family appealed to the Bijnor SP Umesh Kumar Singh who ordered that charges of rape be slapped against three persons and suspended a police officer who refused to lodge the rape case.

“While one man has been arrested, two others are absconding,” said Virendra Singh, Shivala Kalan police station house officer.

“The girl had gone to her neighbour, 22-year-old Tahir’s, house on Tuesday to fetch something, when he overpowered her and raped her along with his friends Nisar (20) and Sarfaraz (18),” he said.

Police said the girl returned home and narrated the incident to her elder sister who then went confront the accused but they had fled. In the mean time, the girl set herself on fire. Family members rushed her to a hospital where they diagnosed with 80 per cent burn injuries. She died on Wednesday. “Her brother approached the police but Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar allegedly did not file a rape case and instead said it was a case of suicide. When SP Singh was informed, he inquired and ordered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment to suicide), and POCSO Act. He also ordered the suspension of the S-I,” said SHO Singh.

(Inputs from ENS, Lucknow)

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App