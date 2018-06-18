Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old gangraped

Two people have been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl on Saturday in Lambhua police station area of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused are absconding.

“Around 2 pm on Saturday the 14-year-old girl had left her home to relieve herself in the fields,” said station officer (SO) Dharamraj Upadhyay. “Two youths, one of whom was identified as 24-year-old Sunny Singh, abducted her and sexually assaulted her. The girl said they videographed the assault and threatened to make it public if she spoke about the incident.”

“After they fled from the spot, the girl came back to her house and narrated the incident to her mother. The police was informed and a case was registered on the mother’s complaint,” the SO said, adding that the accused were residents of a neighbouring village.

Lambhua circle officer Dalveer Singh said that the two were booked under IPC sections on charges of gangrape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation and under sections of POCSO Act.

