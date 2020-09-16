Uttar Pradesh: 113 Covid fatalities in a day; Lucknow, Meerut add most

Lucknow once again reported the highest number of fresh cases with 904 people testing positive for the virus. After Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar reported the highest number of fresh cases at 409, followed by Prayagraj (387), Moradabad (279) and Ghaziabad (273).

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day Covid-19 fatalities with 113 deaths, taking the toll to 4,604.

The total positive cases rose to 3,24,036 with an addition of 6,895 in the last 24 hours. The state now has 67,335 active cases. According to Union Minister of State for Health Ashiwni Choubey, UP is among the 10 states that have contributed 77 per cent of the active cases in the country.

Of the fresh deaths, the highest 15 were reported from Lucknow; 11 from Meerut; seven from Muzaffarnagar; six each from Gorakhpur and Saharanpur; five each from Prayagraj and Maharajganj; and four each from Moradabad and Ballia among other districts.

Lucknow once again reported the highest number of fresh cases with 904 people testing positive for the virus. After Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar reported the highest number of fresh cases at 409, followed by Prayagraj (387), Moradabad (279) and Ghaziabad (273).

Lucknow has the highest number of active cases in the state with 9,711 cases, followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,671), Prayagraj (3,716) and Gorakhpur (2,726).

In the last 24 hours, as many as 6,680 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the total to 2,52,097.

The state has tested 77.8 lakh Covid-19 samples, including 1,48,118 since Monday.

Currently, 35,293 patients are in home isolation. So far, 1,61,273 patients have opted for home isolation, of whom 1,25,980 have completed their isolation period.

