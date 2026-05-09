‘Used app to create fake IPL tickets’: UP Police arrest 4 from Chhattisgarh for duping cricket fans

Fake IPL tickets created using the CorelDRAW application were allegedly sold to cricket fans outside Ekana Stadium, prompting UP Police to arrest four accused from Chhattisgarh. (Representative image)

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four residents of Chhattisgarh for allegedly cheating cricket fans by selling fake match tickets outside Ekana Stadium in Lucknow during the Indian Premier League (IPL), officials said.

The accused used original ticket images sourced from social media to create counterfeit tickets through the CorelDRAW application, they said, adding they had also travelled to Delhi and other cities to sell fake tickets during cricket matches in the past.

In a statement, police identified those arrested as Shrikant Borkar (30), Nutan Kumar Sahu (28), Rajendra Chaudhary (29), and Vishwajeet Sahu (22).

Police said Shrikant and Rajendra were into car wash business while Nutan and Vishwajeet worked as designers. Shrikant was also into the designing work, they informed.