US-based fintech, IT firms assure investment in Uttar Pradesh

As part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s effort to woo investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, a delegation led by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna has been holding meetings with representatives of several companies in New York.

Besides holding roundtable meeting with companies’ representatives, the delegation comprising BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh, Awanish Awasthi, adviser to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and senior officials of the state met Sanjay Govil, the founder of Infinite Computer Solutions.

Sources said that Govil assured to sign an MoU with the UP government to invest over Rs 500 crore in the near future to build its IT campuses in Noida and Lucknow. The company has also shown an interest in the state for its fintech and healthcare development offerings, the source said, adding that Govil hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation also met Avi Basu, the founder and CEO of Wingsure, and discussed ways to benefit farmers with use of technology in agriculture. “The company has shown interest in taking up a pilot project in UP,” an official said. The delegation also visited Sikorsky’s main plant in Connecticut and invited the company to invest in the Defence Corridor. The company manufactures aircraft and helicopters for civil and military use.

Addressing the investors during an event in New York, Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Sandhu, said: “UP is destined to become a powerhouse of India… UP with a population of 240 million is the most populous state and encourages companies, especially in the defence sector, to explore the possibilities in the defence corridor project.”

“Uttar Pradesh is the state with world class infrastructure and has surplus revenue and surplus power generation,” he added.

Addressing investors on Monday, Sidharth Nath Singh said: “There is a new economic model for Uttar Pradesh, which has been adopted by our CM and I call it the monk with the economic model.”

Advertisement

It is to be noted that several delegations led by ministers and officials are visiting different countries — Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the UAE and Brazil — to attract investment and invite companies to participate in the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held in February next year in Lucknow.

Two important MoUs were also signed by Western Sydney University, as per an official statement. The state government has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through Global Investors Summit.