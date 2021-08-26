Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son held for ‘staging attack’ on himself

THE RAE Bareli police on Wednesday arrested Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s 28-year-old son Tabrez Rana for allegedly faking an attack on himself in June to implicate his uncles following a property dispute. A local court sent him to judicial custody.

Four people, including two shooters, have already been arrested for allegedly staging the attack on Tabrez. “Since after the arrest of four persons in the case, the police were looking for Tabrez. When he went missing, the police moved court, and obtained a warrant against him. On Wednesday, a police team arrested Tabrez from Lucknow,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava.

The police officer added, “All five accused named in the case have been arrested.”

The police said that on June 28 Tabrez filed a case at the Kotwali police station, alleging that he was attacked by two unidentified men on a bike. In the complaint, Tabrez said he suspects his uncles were behind the attack. The police said they scanned CCTV footage and questioned several people before coming to know that Tabrez had sold some paternal land, some of which was not even part of his share. This was reportedly opposed by his uncles.

The police claimed Tabrez, along with two of his friends, planned a conspiracy to implicate his uncle. They hired shooters who were allegedly asked to fire at his car. The police suspect Tabrez thought his uncles would agree to the sale of the property once an FIR got registered. The police claimed the poet’s son also believed that the media coverage and sympathy following the staged attack would help his chances in next year’s Assembly polls, which he planned to contest from Tiloi in Rae Bareli.

The others booked along with Tabrez are his friends Mohammad Haleem and Sultan Ali, and shooters Satyendra Tripathi and Shubham Sarkar.

Earlier this week, the police in Guna in Madhya Pradesh registered an FIR against Munawwar Rana for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by comparing Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana, with the Taliban.

Last November, the Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Munawwar Rana for his purported remarks in support of knife attacks by Islamic extremists in France.