Urban Local Body Polls: All parties welcome SC order, CM says will implement OBC quota within given time frame

The Supreme Court’s decision to stay the Allahabad High Court’s direction on holding urban local elections without reservations for the Other Backward Classes was welcomed by all the political parties on Wednesday.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted: “The government of Uttar Pradesh will cooperate in the completion of civic body elections by implementing the OBC reservation within the time frame given by the Honourable Supreme Court.”

Representing the UP government in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that efforts will be made to ensure that the UP State Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission, set up to complete the necessary exercise to meet the triple test, completes its task in three months.

Following the order, UP Urban Development Minister AK Sharma in a statement said: “After getting the report from the newly constituted commission (for OBC survey) by March, the government will work in the direction of conducting the local body elections by ensuring reservations to the OBCs and other categories as per the rules provided under their constitutional rights.”

In the wake of the Allahabad High Court’s December 27 order, the UP government had constituted a five-member commission to conduct a survey to ensure that the benefits of the reservation are provided to the OBCs in the local body polls on the basis of “triple test” as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The main Opposition party, the SP, also welcomed the Supreme Court’s order. “This is a good decision of the Supreme Court. The SP welcomes it. We expect that the UP government will follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines and conduct the elections by giving OBCs and other sections of the society their constitutional rights,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision, BSP demanded free and fair polls. “The BSP welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision. Both the BJP and SP had earlier hatched a conspiracy to disturb the local body elections. BSP demands that the UP government conduct the elections fairly and by giving constitutional rights to OBCs and other sections,” BSP spokesperson Dharamvir Chaudhary said.

The ruling BJP said that the Supreme Court’s decision demolished the Opposition’s “conspiracy”. Following the High Court’s order, the Opposition parties had hit out at the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had called the order a “conspiracy” by the BJP to end reservation in the state. “We are committed to conducting the local body elections by implementing the OBC reservation,” BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary tweeted.