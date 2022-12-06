Urban body elections: Nine out of 17 mayoral seats reserved in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, state Urban Development Minister AK Sharma on Monday announced the reservation for the seats of mayor in municipal corporations and chairpersons of Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayats.

At present, there are 762 urban local bodies including 17 municipal corporations, 200 Nagar Palika Parishads and 545 Nagar Panchayats. The total population of these 762 urban local bodies is 4.85 crore.

In 17 municipal corporations, two mayor seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and one for SC women. The mayor seat in Agra has been reserved for SC women, while Jhansi has been reserved for SC.

Four mayor seats have been reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). While Aligarh and Mathura-Vrindavan have been for OBC women, Meerut and Prayagraj have been reserved for the OBC candidates.

Three mayoral seats—Ayodhya, Saharanpur and Moradabad— have been reserved for women.

Eight remaining mayoral seats are unreserved. These seats include—Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

In seats of chairpersons in 200 Nagar Palika Parishads (NPP), 27 seats have been served for SCs and 9 among them are for SC women. A total of 54 seats have been reserved for OBCs and 18 of them are for OBC women. In the remaining seats, 40 have been reserved for women.

In seats of chairperson in 545 Nagar Panchayats, 73 seats have been reserved for SCs and 25 of them for SC women. One seat has been reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) women. For OBCs, 147 seats have been reserved and 49 of them for OBC women. Another 107 seats are served for women.

Out of the 762 urban local bodies, reservation of chairpersons in two seats has not been announced because the matter related to their constitution/expansion of boundaries was pending in different courts, according to a release from the department.

Interim notification for 760 urban local bodies was issued on Monday. Suggestions or objections have been invited in seven days, the government said. After disposal of objections and reservations, the final notification will be issued, it added.

After the final notification of the reservation of the local bodies by the state government, the UP State Election Commission will provide the proposal for programme of elections in the local bodies. After approval of the state government, the Commission will notify the programme of the elections.