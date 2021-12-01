UPTET paper leak: Official suspended, 1 more arrested

The state government on Tuesday suspended secretary of Examination Regulatory Authority, Sanjay Upadhyaya, in connection with the leak of the question paper of teachers’ recruitment examination.

The government on Sunday cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET, 2021 shortly before the exam was set to begin at 1,754 centres across the state. Over 19 lakh candidates were slated to appear in the exam.

Sanjay Upadhyaya has been suspended for failing to maintain the sanctity of the examination, sources said.

Meanwhile, one more person was arrested in connection with the paper leak.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police, which is investigating the case, arrested Rai Anup Prasad from Noida on Tuesday. So far, the STF has arrested 27 people, including residents of neighbouring Bihar.

State Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, meanwhile, said that as announced earlier by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, those arrested for the paper leak will be charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

He also assured the candidates that a fresh examination would be held within a month’s time.