UPTET cancelled: Adityanath for NSA against culprits; Cong, SP say ‘corruption part of BJP govt’

Opposition parties today targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that “corruption” and “paper leaks” have become a part of its identity, after the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021), which was to be held on Sunday, was cancelled following reports of a question paper leak.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the culprits will be booked under the National Security Act and Gangster Act. The state’s special task force has till now arrested 23 persons in connection with the paper leak case. Among them, 13 were arrested from Prayagraj and four from Lucknow. The rest were residents of neighbouring Bihar.

Sharing a video of upset aspirants, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Twitter said, “Corruption in recruitment (and) paper leak have become the identity of the BJP government. Due to the paper leak of UPTET today, the hard work of lakhs of youths got ruined. The Yogi government has saved big fish involved in corruption every time a paper is leaked. That’s why corruption is at its peak.”

भर्तियों में भ्रष्टाचार, पेपर आउट ही भाजपा सरकार की पहचान बन चुका है। आज यूपी टेट का पेपर आउट होने की वजह से लाखों युवाओं की मेहनत पर पानी फिर गया। हर बार पेपर आउट होने पर @myogiadityanath जी की सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल बड़ी मछलियों को बचाया है, इसलिए भ्रष्टाचार चरम पर है। pic.twitter.com/gdEz5az7iq — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 28, 2021

Similarly, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Paper leaks, cancellation of exams and results are common in the BJP government.” Stating that the Assembly elections in the state, slated to be held in 2022, will see a “revolution of the unemployed”, Yadav added, “there will be a change in twenty-two!”

He also stated that the cancellation of UPTET 2021 exam due to a paper leak is “playing with the future of 20 lakh unemployed candidates.” “UP is at the peak of educational corruption,” the SP chief added.

UPTET 2021 की परीक्षा का पेपर लीक होने की वजह से रद्द होना बीसों लाख बेरोज़गार अभ्यर्थियों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ है। भाजपा सरकार में पेपर लीक होना, परीक्षा व परिणाम रद्द होना आम बात है। उप्र शैक्षिक भ्रष्टाचार के चरम पर है। बेरोज़गारों का इंक़लाब होगा ~ बाइस में बदलाव होगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath addressing a function in Deoria district on Sunday said, “A question paper was leaked. I issued an order to cancel the examination and arrest the entire racket. Instructions were also given to conduct the exam within a month, and that no candidate should be charged additional fee.

Those who have committed this act should know that cases will be registered against them under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act,” the Chief Minister added.

Taking to Twitter, CM Adityanath said that the “re-examination will be conducted in a transparent manner within one month. No additional fee will be charged from any candidate. The candidates appearing for the examination will be given free travel facility through the state buses for commuting.”

UPTET का पेपर लीक करने वाले गिरोह को गिरफ्तार करने के निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं। दोषियों को चिह्नित कर त्वरित कार्रवाई की जा रही है। दोषियों के विरुद्ध गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर उनकी संपत्ति भी जब्त की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 28, 2021

In a separate tweet, he added, “Those who play with the future of our young sisters and brothers will not be spared at any cost. The people responsible for the inconvenience caused to you all will definitely be punished.”

