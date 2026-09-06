What’s UPTEN – the UP govt’s ‘Golden Hour’ emergency plan for accident victims

Focusing on the “golden hour” – the crucial first 60 minutes for a trauma victim – the Uttar Pradesh government is planning an integrated trauma and emergency network that will link ambulances, hospitals, trauma centres, doctors, paramedical staff and command centres to speed up medical treatment for accident victims and other critically ill patients.
The proposed Uttar Pradesh Trauma and Emergency Network (UPTEN) is aimed at ensuring that patients receive appropriate treatment within the crucial first 60 minutes and has set a target of saving 10,000-12,000 lives every year.
Officials said that once implemented, UPTEN could change the way emergency care is delivered in Uttar Pradesh — shifting the focus from simply reaching a hospital quickly to ensuring that the right treatment starts as early as possible.
Statewide network of 173 emergency units
The UPTEN will bring the state’s currently scattered trauma, burn, cardiac, stroke and other emergency services onto a common platform. The plan includes 173 integrated trauma and emergency medicine units — 11 Level-1 apex hubs, 36 Level-2 regional centres and 126 Level-3 district-level units.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Ghosh said the initiative is intended to reduce delays in emergency treatment and improve coordination between ambulances and hospitals.
A key component will be the integration of 1,200 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances into the network. These ambulances are proposed to function as mobile emergency-care units, allowing critical treatment and assessment to begin during transportation rather than after the patient reaches a hospital.
The state also plans to establish 18 divisional-level command centres to coordinate emergency calls, ambulance deployment, hospital bed availability and specialist services.
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Cutting response time by half
The government aims to reduce emergency response time by 30-50 per cent and create nearly 10 additional minutes for critical medical decision-making before a patient reaches hospital. Real-time networking, digital alerts and AI-based triage are among the technologies being considered.
For families dealing with a medical emergency, the proposed system is intended to address one of the biggest challenges in trauma care: getting a critically injured patient to the right facility without losing precious time.
“The network will follow the principle of right patient, right department, right time,” an official said.
Police, citizens as first responders
The plan also proposes a three-tier first-responder network involving police, ambulance personnel, fire services, highway patrol teams, Home Guards and trained citizens. The objective is to ensure that basic emergency assistance can begin even before specialised medical teams take over.
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Free emergency treatment proposed
Another significant proposal is to provide free emergency treatment for up to 48 hours for all citizens. The measure is aimed at preventing financial concerns from delaying treatment immediately after an accident or serious medical emergency.
The government is also considering a separate budget and human-resource policy for UPTEN, including creation of an Emergency Medicine Officer (EMO) cadre, AIIMS-like pay scales and incentives for specialist doctors.
What is golden hour
Health workers often use the term “golden hour” as shorthand for the concept that rapid clinical investigation and care within 60 minutes of a traumatic injury or onset of a life-threatening medical event, such as a heart attack, stroke, or severe accident. According to the WHO (World Health Organisation), rapid action saves lives and reduces morbidity. In this period, prompt medical attention has the highest probability of saving a patient’s life and preventing long-term complications. Every passing minute without treatment reduces the chances of survival and recovery.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More