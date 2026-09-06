What’s UPTEN – the UP govt’s ‘Golden Hour’ emergency plan for accident victims

UP government plans integrated trauma and emergency network linking ambulances, hospitals, and command centres to speed up critical care.

Focusing on the “golden hour” – the crucial first 60 minutes for a trauma victim – the Uttar Pradesh government is planning an integrated trauma and emergency network that will link ambulances, hospitals, trauma centres, doctors, paramedical staff and command centres to speed up medical treatment for accident victims and other critically ill patients.

The proposed Uttar Pradesh Trauma and Emergency Network (UPTEN) is aimed at ensuring that patients receive appropriate treatment within the crucial first 60 minutes and has set a target of saving 10,000-12,000 lives every year.

Officials said that once implemented, UPTEN could change the way emergency care is delivered in Uttar Pradesh — shifting the focus from simply reaching a hospital quickly to ensuring that the right treatment starts as early as possible.