UPSIDA approves 8 new logistics, warehousing projects

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The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has approved eight new logistics and warehousing projects with an estimated investment of Rs 800 crore.
Under the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022, investors are being encouraged to set up logistics and storage units on private land through incentives, financial assistance and tax exemptions, the UPSIDA said in a statement.
The newly approved projects include five silos, two warehousing units and one logistics project, which will be established in districts like Unnao, Auraiya, Balrampur, Shravasti, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Hapur. These projects will be developed on nearly 110 acres of land, strengthening the state’s agricultural and industrial supply chain, the UPSIDA added.
With this, UPSIDA has now approved a total of 61 projects under the Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022 and the Program Implementation Plan (PIP) policy. These projects will be developed over nearly 810 acres, with a proposed investment exceeding Rs 12,900 crore. They will enhance safe storage capacity for foodgrains, provide better storage and logistics facilities to farmers and accelerate the development of multi-modal logistics hubs, warehouse clusters and modern distribution centers, the UPSIDA added.
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