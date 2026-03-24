UPSIDA approves 8 new logistics, warehousing projects

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has approved eight new logistics and warehousing projects with an estimated investment of Rs 800 crore.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022, investors are being encouraged to set up logistics and storage units on private land through incentives, financial assistance and tax exemptions, the UPSIDA said in a statement.

The newly approved projects include five silos, two warehousing units and one logistics project, which will be established in districts like Unnao, Auraiya, Balrampur, Shravasti, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Hapur. These projects will be developed on nearly 110 acres of land, strengthening the state’s agricultural and industrial supply chain, the UPSIDA added.