‘Upset since paper leak’: Lucknow NEET aspirant dies by suicide

On June 16, a 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide ahead of the exam, on account of stress, in Dehradun, police said. (ANI Photo)

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her Lucknow home early Wednesday morning, three days before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination on June 21.

Station House Officer, Bazar Khala police station, Brijesh Singh said her parents told the police that their daughter had been upset since the May 3 NEET exam was cancelled. No suicide note was found in her room.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG exam citing a “paper leak”, more than a week after over 22.05 lakh candidates appeared for it.

Singh told The Indian Express, “The girl’s father, who is a railway official, said his daughter had told them that she had done very well in the previous NEET exam. She was very depressed after it was declared cancelled. She was not able to prepare for the upcoming examination… Whenever they asked her, she used to say that she was not able to concentrate.”