Upset over ‘delay’ in rape FIR, woman kills self at Azamgarh ‘police station’

Upset over dealy in an FIR following her rape complaint, a 55-year-old woman on Saturday killed herself by consuming poison at a “police station” in Azamgarh. However, no suicide note had so far been found, police said.

Reacting to it, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded strictest action against the culprits and said the incident was a slap on the face of the BJP government in the state.

The woman had accused a 53-year-old man and another unidentified person of rape and physical assault on October 5. Police claimed that a case was registered before the woman died by suicide.

Azamgarh SP Sudhir Kumar Singh suspended the station house officer of the police station concerned for dereliction of duty.

The SP, however, denied that the woman consumed poison on the police station premises. Speaking to reporters, he said the victim had filed a rape complaint and an inquiry was underway. Police said the accused would also be booked for abetment.

Her husband claimed that she had identified one of the accused but police failed to take any action, PTI news agency quoted SP Singh as saying.

According to PTI, her husband claimed that she committed suicide at the police station.

The victim’s family alleged that they had appealed to police many times for justice, but in vain, according to PTI.

The woman was found lying unconscious at the gates of the police station on Saturday afternoon, the police said, adding that she was alone. On being rushed to a nearby community health centre, doctors referred her to the district hospital where she was declared dead, police said.

According to police, the woman had arrived at the police station on a scooty on Saturday and collapsed at the gates. She was taken to the health centre where it came to light that she had consumed poison.

Another senior police officer said action was taken against the SHO for the delay in filing the FIR.

On October 6, the woman visited the police station, alleging that two men, with their faces covered, barged into her house a day before and dragged her to a secluded place.

As she tried to fight them off, the accused thrashed her, she said, adding that during the scuffle the scarf came off the face of one of the accused and she recognised him as her neighbour.

She further claimed that the accused then raped her and left the place after threatening her with dire consequences.

The woman narrated the incident to her husband and the couple later visited the police station to get an FIR lodged.