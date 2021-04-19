UP’s worst day: over 30k cases, 129 deaths

An official uses thermal scanner to check temperature of passengers at Kaiserbagh bus stop in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The steep hike in Covid-19 cases continued in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday in what was the state’s worst day since the pandemic began last year. The state reported a record 30,596 infections and 129 deaths in 24 hours.

With this active cases jumped to 1,91,457 while the toll rose to 9,830. The four worst-hit districts – Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Kanpur Nagar – have reported 1,13,152 cases this month, which is more than 46 per cent of the 2.23 lakh caseload recorded in UP in the last 18 days. At present, Lucknow has 47,700 active cases, Prayagraj 15,761, Varanasi 14,915, and Kanpur Nagar 11,446. These districts have also reported more than 35 per cent of the deaths.

According to the state data, 22 patients succumbed to the respiratory disease in Lucknow in 24 hours, followed by 15 in Prayagraj, 10 in Varanasi and eight in Kanpur Nagar. While the recovery rate in the state is 76 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.15 per cent. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, 50 per cent of the patients are in home isolation at present and most of the remaining are receiving treatment in government hospitals or private medical colleges.

He said that the state government was working to increase the number of Covid beds. All districts were instructed on Sunday to add at least 200 beds in their health facilities at the earliest, Prasad added.

The state information department said that ICU capacity and isolation beds in the 12 worst-hit districts would be doubled immediately. Lucknow, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Jhansi, and Kanpur are among these districts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Medical Education Minister to increase the facilities of the GSVM Medical College, Rama Medical College and Naraina Medical College in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, DRDO Sunday approved the construction of a 300-bed Covid hospital at Awadh Shilp Gram here.