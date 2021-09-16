UP’s rural infra scheme: Pay 50% cost, get it named as per your wish

In a unique initiative to improve rural infrastructure, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a new scheme in which any person can bear 50 per cent of the project cost and name it after their family members.

Announcing the scheme, Uttar Pradesh Matra Bhumi Yojana, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said: “Under this scheme, every person will get a chance to directly participate in various works of infrastructure development in the villages. The government will bear 50 per cent of the total cost of the project, while the remaining 50 per cent will be contributed by the interested people. In return the project can be named after the relatives of the collaborators as per their wish.”

The chief minister made the announcement while virtually laying the foundation stones of various road projects under the Prime Minister Gramin Sadak Yojana.

According to a statement issued by the government, Adityanath has asked the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to submit an action plan for the formal launch of the “innovative scheme”.

The rural infrastructure and development projects that could likely come under the scheme are health centres, roads, anganwadi centres, library, stadium, gymnasium, open gym, cattle breed improvement centre, playground, fire service station, CCTVs for smart villages, development of funeral sites, installation of solar lights among others in villages, said officials. Several other government schemes can also be connected with this scheme, an official added.

Claiming both the Central and the state governments have been“continuously working” for the overall development of villages, Adityanath said the new scheme could bring “great opportunities” in the villages.

While interacting with the presidents and members of gram panchayat, kshetra panchayat and district panchayat, the chief minister said the panchayats need to be self-reliant, and with sufficient available resources, efforts should be made for self-reliance by adopting innovations.

He also said that for the betterment of panchayats, healthy competition should be encouraged and innovations should be rewarded.

He also encouraged panchayat chiefs to give a model of sustainable development.

“Roads are not just a means of transport but also a powerful means of strengthening the rural economy. Countries with developed infrastructure are also economically prosperous. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, about 80 per cent of the population lives in rural areas. To strengthen the rural economy, good roads and better connectivity are essential which is being done continuously through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,” he said.

Citing the recent actions against corrupt officials and government employees, the CM warned against delay in payment of dues to the contractors, and directed zila panchayat chiefs to conduct physical verification of construction works in their areas.