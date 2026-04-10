UP’s electoral roll out: 2.04 crore names deleted as final list reveals 13.21% drop

The names of over 2.04 crore electors have been deleted from Uttar Pradesh’s electoral rolls following the 166-day Special Intensive Revision exercise in the state, the final list published on Friday revealed. The deletions account for 13.21 per cent of the total electors who were on the rolls before the SIR began in October last year.

Before the SIR, Uttar Pradesh had 15.44 crore electors. In the final electoral roll, the number stands at 13.39 crore. Of these, 7.3 crore (54.54 per cent of total electors) are male, and 6.09 crore (45.46 per cent) are female. There are 4,206 third gender electors.

There are 17.63 lakh electors in the 18-19 year age group, the final electoral roll released by UP Chief Electoral Officer Nadeep Rinwa revealed. The gender ratio in the final roll, 834, is better than the previous ratio of 824.