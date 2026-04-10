UP’s electoral roll out: 2.04 crore names deleted as final list reveals 13.21% drop

The names of over 2.04 crore electors have been deleted from Uttar Pradesh’s electoral rolls following the 166-day Special Intensive Revision exercise in the state, the final list published on Friday revealed. The deletions account for 13.21 per cent of the total electors who were on the rolls before the SIR began in October last year.
Before the SIR, Uttar Pradesh had 15.44 crore electors. In the final electoral roll, the number stands at 13.39 crore. Of these, 7.3 crore (54.54 per cent of total electors) are male, and 6.09 crore (45.46 per cent) are female. There are 4,206 third gender electors.
There are 17.63 lakh electors in the 18-19 year age group, the final electoral roll released by UP Chief Electoral Officer Nadeep Rinwa revealed. The gender ratio in the final roll, 834, is better than the previous ratio of 824.
In the draft electoral roll published on January 6 after the first phase of SIR, nearly 2.88 crore names were deleted from the roll, with 12.55 crore electors remaining.
During the two months of claims and objections, as well as hearings on the notices issued to electors with unmapped enumeration forms and those with logical discrepancies, a total of 8.15 lakh more names were deleted. However, 84.28 lakh names were added.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More