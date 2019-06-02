UPPSC paper leak: Protest over exam controller’s arrest, PCS to send team to Varanasi

Two days after Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination controller Anju Katiyar was arrested on corruption charges, the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Officers’ Association on Saturday decided to send a fact-finding team to Varanasi to look into the evidences on the basis of which she was held.

Decision of the PCS association came at a time when UPPSC employees and officers association has been staging dharna against Katiyar’s arrest, demanding her release. Both claim there isn’t enough evidence against her. PCS association president Indramani Tripathi said that the team would have two to four members.

On Thursday, Katiyar was arrested from her Prayagraj residence by the UP Special Task Force (STF) and Varanasi police which were investigating paper leak of LT Grade Assistant Teachers Examination-2018. The move follows arrest of the owner of a Kolkata-based printing press who reportedly informed the STF about Katiyar’s involvement.

After Katiyar’s arrest, UPPSC postponed at least eight exams scheduled between June and December this year.

Asked about the evidence on the basis of which Katiyar was arrested, STF SSP Abhishek Singh said, “The printing press owner informed us that he gave a cut to Katiyar in exchange of contract to publish the papers. Katiyar already knew that the printing press was tainted and was under scanner as we already had written a letter to her in this regard. Despite that she gave the printing order to the same press. Also, Katiyar’s WhatsApp chats show she was in regular contact with the press owner,” the SSP added.

Meanwhile, several civil service aspirants have started a protest demanding removal of the UPPSC chairman and the secretary along with cancellation of all the exams that took place during Katiyar’s tenure.

Rakesh Chaurasia, station officer of the Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj said the protest on Friday had turned violent and an FIR has been lodged against 10 named and around 200 unidentified protesters.