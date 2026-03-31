UPPSC announces PCS-24 results: 864 out of 932 from UP, 68 from 10 other states

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The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the results of the Provincial Civil Service (PCS-2024) examination, featuring names of 864 candidates from the state out of 932 (92.7%), and 68 (7.3%) from 10 other states.
State-wise data shows that 20 candidates from Madhya Pradesh, 18 from Haryana, 12 from Bihar and 9 from Delhi have been selected. Candidates from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have also made it to the list.
District-wise analysis shows that candidates from 74 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have been selected, with Lucknow accounting for the highest number at 8.24%, followed by Prayagraj (5.34%), Kanpur Nagar (4.52%), Agra (3.02%) and Ayodhya (2.78%). Candidates from districts such as Sambhal, Kannauj, Kasganj, Mahoba and Fatehgarh have also been selected.
Among the total selected candidates from the state, 357 are from the general category, 270 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 186 from Scheduled Caste (SC), 97 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 22 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. Eight OBC candidates are among the top 20 rank holders.
Women candidates account for 80% of the top five ranks. Also, 43 candidates who were part of the Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme have cleared the examination.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the successful candidates.
In a post on X, he said that success in the PCS examination reflects the candidates’ dedication, discipline and sustained effort.
He extended his best wishes to the selected candidates and said they should contribute to public service with honesty, sensitivity and accountability, while prioritising resolution of public grievances.
He also referred to the conduct of the examination, stating that it was held with transparency and fairness.
Following the results, celebrations were reported from different parts of the state, with successful candidates being congratulated by family members and well-wishers.
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