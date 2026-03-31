UPPSC announces PCS-24 results: 864 out of 932 from UP, 68 from 10 other states

UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated successful PCS-2024 candidates as UPPSC announced results, with 80% of the top five ranks secured by women and 93% selection from Uttar Pradesh. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the results of the Provincial Civil Service (PCS-2024) examination, featuring names of 864 candidates from the state out of 932 (92.7%), and 68 (7.3%) from 10 other states.

State-wise data shows that 20 candidates from Madhya Pradesh, 18 from Haryana, 12 from Bihar and 9 from Delhi have been selected. Candidates from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have also made it to the list.

District-wise analysis shows that candidates from 74 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have been selected, with Lucknow accounting for the highest number at 8.24%, followed by Prayagraj (5.34%), Kanpur Nagar (4.52%), Agra (3.02%) and Ayodhya (2.78%). Candidates from districts such as Sambhal, Kannauj, Kasganj, Mahoba and Fatehgarh have also been selected.