Just flavour, toppings can’t justify claims: UP cracks down on misleading food labels

Underlining that merely using colours, flavours or decorative toppings cannot justify claims about a product’s composition, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) Department has tightened norms governing product ingredients, labelling and quality, directing the bakeries and confectionery manufacturers in the state not to market bread, cakes, cookies and other food items with misleading descriptions.

In a set of detailed instructions, the department has specified that whole wheat bread must contain at least 75 per cent whole wheat flour of the total flour used. Multigrain bread must contain at least 20 per cent permissible grains other than wheat, while milk bread must have a minimum of six per cent milk solids, the guidelines say. Items marketed as oats, bran, honey or fruit bread must also contain the prescribed quantity of the ingredient mentioned in their names, according to the norms .