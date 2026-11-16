Just flavour, toppings can’t justify claims: UP cracks down on misleading food labels

Underlining that merely using colours, flavours or decorative toppings cannot justify claims about a product’s composition, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) Department has tightened norms governing product ingredients, labelling and quality, directing the bakeries and confectionery manufacturers in the state not to market bread, cakes, cookies and other food items with misleading descriptions.
In a set of detailed instructions, the department has specified that whole wheat bread must contain at least 75 per cent whole wheat flour of the total flour used. Multigrain bread must contain at least 20 per cent permissible grains other than wheat, while milk bread must have a minimum of six per cent milk solids, the guidelines say. Items marketed as oats, bran, honey or fruit bread must also contain the prescribed quantity of the ingredient mentioned in their names, according to the norms .
The department has also flagged misleading claims on packaged bakery products. Descriptions such as “sugar-free, preservative-free, organic and healthy” must be backed by actual formulation and production records.
Businesses cannot make claims that do not reflect the product’s ingredients, it stated.
For packaged cakes, cookies, biscuits, pastries and other confectionery items, labels must clearly mention the product name, complete list of ingredients, nutritional information and allergen details. Information about allergens such as milk, soy, gluten and nuts must be prominently displayed.
Packages must also carry batch number, manufacturing and expiry date, vegetarian or non-vegetarian symbol and the 14-digit FSSAI licence number. The guidelines also seek to check the use of prohibited substances to improve the appearance of bakery products.
Industrial dyes such as rhodamine B, metanil yellow and Sudan dyes have been prohibited, along with chemicals including potassium bromate, potassium iodate, formalin, boric acid and salicylic acid. Only permitted food colours and preservatives can be used within prescribed limits, the guidelines say.
The FSDA has directed the businesses to ensure the quality of raw materials, including flour, cocoa powder, eggs, nuts, margarine and shortening (solid or semi-solid fat). Ingredients showing signs of mould, infestation, abnormal colour or foul smell must be removed from the stock, it said, adding that perishable ingredients such as milk, custard and pastry fillings must be stored and transported at prescribed temperatures.
The norms also cover bakery shops, cafes and retail counters. Open cakes, pastries, muffins, cookies and bread must be kept in glass display cases or covered with food-grade material to prevent contamination. Food-grade packaging is mandatory, while wrapping food in newspapers or printed paper will be prohibited.
The businesses will also have to maintain purchase bills, supplier details, batch-wise production records, recipes, shelf-life details and other documents for inspection. Trans-fat content in vanaspati products, margarine and shortening must not exceed two per cent.
The instructions cover the entire bakery and confectionery sector, from manufacturing units to retail outlets, with the objective of ensuring that product names, ingredient claims and information provided to consumers match the actual contents of the food.