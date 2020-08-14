UPEIDA signs MoU with Navy for Defence Corridor

The CM also said that manufacturing of 101 defence items in India is crucial for the Defence Corridor. Rajnath Singh thanked Adityanath for speeding up the process to build the Defence Corridor.

THE UTTAR Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the Indian Navy on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that after signing of the MOU, the Indian Navy will be able to find solutions to its problems through the Centre of Excellence being established at the Defence Corridor in the state. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stressed on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and has emphasised on innovation and domestic production,” said the CM. The CM also expressed happiness over the launch of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation and said the establishment of the organisation would encourage domestic production in the Indian Army.

“This will result in better coordination between educational groups and Industries,” said the CM. The webinar was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Indian Navy also signed MoUs with Raksha Shakti University, Gujarat, Maker Village, Kochi and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. The CM also said that manufacturing of 101 defence items in India is crucial for the Defence Corridor. Rajnath Singh thanked Adityanath for speeding up the process to build the Defence Corridor.

